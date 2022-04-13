How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished fifth in this tournament a year ago, Joaquin Niemann has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina April 14-17.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Niemann's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Niemann has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Niemann has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.
- Niemann last played this course in 2020, finishing fifth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
22
-5
$201,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
1
-19
$2,160,000
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
6
-13
$265,020
