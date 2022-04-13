How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Joaquin Niemann tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished fifth in this tournament a year ago, Joaquin Niemann has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina April 14-17.

How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links

Niemann's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Niemann has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Niemann has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

Niemann last played this course in 2020, finishing fifth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 35 +6 $75,563 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 22 -5 $201,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 1 -19 $2,160,000 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 6 -13 $265,020

