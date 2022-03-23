How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 6, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Joel Dahmen lines up a putt on the fifth green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Joel Dahmen finished the weekend at -5, good for a 39th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 trying for better results.

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

+1600

Dahmen's Recent Performance

Dahmen has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Dahmen has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Dahmen has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 12 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 74 +4 $23,640 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 62 +1 $18,040 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 6 -14 $293,625

