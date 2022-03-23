How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Joel Dahmen finished the weekend at -5, good for a 39th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 trying for better results.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Dahmen's Recent Performance
- Dahmen has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Dahmen has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Dahmen has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 12 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
74
+4
$23,640
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
62
+1
$18,040
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
6
-14
$293,625
