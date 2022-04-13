How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Joel Dahmen plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Dahmen seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage. He placed 48th at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2020.

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Dahmen's Recent Performance

Dahmen has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

Over his last 10 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In 2020, Dahmen's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed 48th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC -1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 74 +4 $23,640 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 62 +1 $18,040

