How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joel Dahmen seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage. He placed 48th at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2020.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dahmen's Recent Performance
- Dahmen has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
74
+4
$23,640
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
62
+1
$18,040
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
