How to Watch John Huh at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Huh hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) after a 66th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in the last tournament he played.
How to Watch John Huh at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +6500
Huh's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Huh has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
66
-1
$16,536
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
9
-2
$194,000
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
-4
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
