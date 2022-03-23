How to Watch John Huh at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; John Huh putts on the eighth green during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

John Huh hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) after a 66th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in the last tournament he played.

How to Watch John Huh at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +6500

+6500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Huh's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Huh has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 66 -1 $16,536 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +3 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 9 -2 $194,000 January 20-23 The American Express MC -4 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.