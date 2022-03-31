How to Watch John Huh at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Huh enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 62nd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.
How to Watch John Huh at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +14000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Huh's Recent Performance
- Huh has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Huh has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time Huh competed at this course (2015), he placed 35th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
62
+1
$8,103
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
66
-1
$16,536
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
9
-2
$194,000
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
-4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)