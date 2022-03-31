How to Watch John Huh at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; John Huh plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

John Huh enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 62nd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.

How to Watch John Huh at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +14000

Huh's Recent Performance

Huh has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Huh has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.

The last time Huh competed at this course (2015), he placed 35th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 62 +1 $8,103 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 66 -1 $16,536 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +3 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 9 -2 $194,000 January 20-23 The American Express MC -4 $0

