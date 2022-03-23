How to Watch John Merrick at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Merrick hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2020.
How to Watch John Merrick at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +30000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Merrick's Recent Performance
- Over his last seven rounds, Merrick has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Merrick has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+6
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
75
+10
$12,805
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)