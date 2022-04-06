How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jon Rahm will play April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his most recent tournament he placed 15th in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, shooting at Austin Country Club.
How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +900
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rahm's Recent Performance
- Rahm has qualified for the weekend eight times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last eight rounds, Rahm has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Rahm has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- In his most recent appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Rahm placed fifth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
15
-
$220,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
55
+2
$46,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
17
+2
$183,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
21
-7
$125,880
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
10
-12
$198,850
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)