How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Jon Rahm tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm will play April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his most recent tournament he placed 15th in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, shooting at Austin Country Club.

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +900

Live Stream on fuboTV

Rahm's Recent Performance

Rahm has qualified for the weekend eight times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last eight rounds, Rahm has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Rahm has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his most recent appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Rahm placed fifth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 15 - $220,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 55 +2 $46,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 17 +2 $183,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 21 -7 $125,880 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 10 -12 $198,850

