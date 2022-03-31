How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonas Blixt enters play in San Antonio, Texas seeking better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Valspar Championship
How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +40000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Blixt's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Blixt has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Blixt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+12
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
42
-6
$29,195
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-1
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
+16
$0
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
MC
+8
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)