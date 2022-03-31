How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Jonas Blixt tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jonas Blixt enters play in San Antonio, Texas seeking better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Valspar Championship

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +40000

+40000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Blixt's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Blixt has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Blixt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +12 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 42 -6 $29,195 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -1 $0 January 20-23 The American Express MC +16 $0 November 18-21 The RSM Classic MC +8 $0

Regional restrictions apply.