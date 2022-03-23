How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 10, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Jonathan Byrd sinks his putt on the first green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Byrd seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship. He finished 28th at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020.

How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +7500

+7500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Byrd's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Byrd has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Byrd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

In 2020, Byrd's last time competing at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), he placed 28th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +1 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 9 -13 $237,075 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -2 $0 January 20-23 The American Express MC -2 $0

