How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonathan Byrd seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship. He finished 28th at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +7500
Byrd's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Byrd has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Byrd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- In 2020, Byrd's last time competing at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), he placed 28th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
9
-13
$237,075
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-2
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
-2
$0
How To Watch
