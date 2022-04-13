Skip to main content

How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 21, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Jonathan Byrd plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Byrd enters the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 36th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.

How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the RBC Heritage

  • Date: April 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
  • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Byrd's Recent Performance

  • Byrd has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
  • Byrd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
  • In his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2019, Byrd placed 48th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

36

-6

$16,488

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

MC

+5

$0

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

MC

+1

$0

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

9

-13

$237,075

January 26-29

Farmers Insurance Open

MC

-2

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

RBC Heritage, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

