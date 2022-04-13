How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jonathan Byrd enters the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 36th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Byrd's Recent Performance
- Byrd has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Byrd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- In his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2019, Byrd placed 48th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
9
-13
$237,075
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-2
$0
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
