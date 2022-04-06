How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jordan Spieth enters the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 coming off a 35th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his last tournament.
How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +2200
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Spieth's Recent Performance
- Spieth has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.
- Over his last six rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- Spieth last played at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021 and placed third in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
26
-6
$85,800
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
60
E
$18,368
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)