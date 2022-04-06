How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth hits a tee shot at the 10th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth enters the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 coming off a 35th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his last tournament.

How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +2200

Spieth's Recent Performance

Spieth has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.

Over his last six rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Spieth last played at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021 and placed third in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925 March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 26 -6 $85,800 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 60 E $18,368

