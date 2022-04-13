How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jordan Spieth looks for a higher finish in the 2022 RBC Heritage after he placed 68th shooting -4 in this tournament a year ago at Harbour Town Golf Links.
How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Spieth's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Spieth has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Spieth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Spieth last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2020 and placed 68th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
26
-6
$85,800
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
60
E
$18,368
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)