How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth tees off on the sixth during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth looks for a higher finish in the 2022 RBC Heritage after he placed 68th shooting -4 in this tournament a year ago at Harbour Town Golf Links.

How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Spieth's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Spieth has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Spieth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Spieth last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2020 and placed 68th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +6 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 26 -6 $85,800 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 60 E $18,368

Regional restrictions apply.