Mar 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth tees off on the sixth during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Valero Texas Open. He took second at the par-72 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015.

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +1400

Spieth's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Spieth has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Spieth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Spieth last played at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015 and placed second in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 26 -6 $85,800 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 60 E $18,368 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2 -17 $948,300 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC +4 $0

