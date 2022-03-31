How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jordan Spieth seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Valero Texas Open. He took second at the par-72 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015.
How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Spieth's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Spieth has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Spieth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Spieth last played at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015 and placed second in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
26
-6
$85,800
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
60
E
$18,368
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2
-17
$948,300
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+4
$0
