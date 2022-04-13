How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Joseph Bramlett plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph Bramlett looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Bramlett's Recent Performance

Bramlett has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Bramlett has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 53 -2 $19,303

