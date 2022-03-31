How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joseph Bramlett will appear in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 48th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +20000
Bramlett's Recent Performance
- Bramlett has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Bramlett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
53
-2
$19,303
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+4
$0
