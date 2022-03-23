How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Puerto Rico Open, Joshua Creel struggled, missing the cut at Grand Reserve Country Club. He's trying for a better outcome in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +20000
- Live Stream: Golf Channel online
Creel's Recent Performance
- Over his last nine rounds, Creel has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Creel has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
70
+8
$16,320
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+6
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+10
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
-3
$0
How To Watch
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Live Stream: FUBOTV
