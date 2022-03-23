Skip to main content

How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Joshua Creel tees off on hole 17 of the Pete Dye Stadium course during the second round of the American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

At the Puerto Rico Open, Joshua Creel struggled, missing the cut at Grand Reserve Country Club. He's trying for a better outcome in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • Date: March 24-27, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
  • Odds to Win: +20000
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Creel's Recent Performance

  • Over his last nine rounds, Creel has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
  • Over his last nine rounds, Creel has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

MC

+3

$0

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

70

+8

$16,320

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

MC

+6

$0

January 26-29

Farmers Insurance Open

MC

+10

$0

January 20-23

The American Express

MC

-3

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17941364
