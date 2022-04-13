How to Watch JT Poston at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
JT Poston enters play April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 41st-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch JT Poston at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Poston's Recent Performance
- Poston has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Poston has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Poston didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)