How to Watch JT Poston at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Valspar Championship, JT Poston struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's seeking better results in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Poston's Recent Performance
- Poston has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Poston has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+1
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
23
-9
$79,130
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
