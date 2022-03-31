How to Watch JT Poston at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; JT Poston tees off the 7th hole during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

At the Valspar Championship, JT Poston struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's seeking better results in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch JT Poston at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

Poston's Recent Performance

Poston has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Poston has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 42 +3 $27,600 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +1 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 23 -9 $79,130

