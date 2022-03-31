Skip to main content

How to Watch JT Poston at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; JT Poston tees off the 7th hole during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; JT Poston tees off the 7th hole during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

At the Valspar Championship, JT Poston struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's seeking better results in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch JT Poston at the Valero Texas Open

  • Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
  • Odds to Win: +25000
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Poston's Recent Performance

  • Poston has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Poston has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

-1

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+9

$0

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

42

+3

$27,600

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

MC

+1

$0

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

23

-9

$79,130

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Valero Texas Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) looks for the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal scored by center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) drives beside Cleveland Cavaliers center Moses Brown (6) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy