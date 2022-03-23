How to Watch Justin Lower at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Justin Lower carded a 35th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship trying to improve on that finish.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Lower's Recent Performance
- Over his last 11 rounds, Lower has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Lower has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 11 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
35
-7
$20,165
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
64
+6
$17,280
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+1
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-1
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
Time
/EST
