How to Watch Justin Lower at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; Justin Spieth watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Justin Lower carded a 35th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Justin Lower at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +13000

+13000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lower's Recent Performance

Over his last 11 rounds, Lower has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Lower has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 11 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 35 -7 $20,165 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 64 +6 $17,280 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +1 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -1 $0 January 20-23 The American Express MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.