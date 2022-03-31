How to Watch Justin Lower at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Justin Lower on the 17th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Lower enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 15th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.

How to Watch Justin Lower at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

+25000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lower's Recent Performance

Lower will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.

Lower has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lower has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 15 -10 $56,425 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 35 -7 $20,165 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 64 +6 $17,280 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +1 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.