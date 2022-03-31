How to Watch Justin Lower at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Lower enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 15th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.
How to Watch Justin Lower at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
Lower's Recent Performance
- Lower will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Lower has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lower has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
35
-7
$20,165
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
64
+6
$17,280
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+1
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
