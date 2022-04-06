How to Watch Justin Rose at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Rose shot -5 and finished seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament.
How to Watch Justin Rose at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +8000
Rose's Recent Performance
- Over his last four rounds, Rose has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Rose has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last four rounds.
- The last time Rose played this course (2021), he finished seventh.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
26
-
$97,111
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
62
-2
$19,227
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
6
-13
$265,020
