How to Watch Justin Rose at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 11, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Justin Rose hits out of a bunker during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Rose shot -5 and finished seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament.

How to Watch Justin Rose at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +8000

Rose's Recent Performance

Over his last four rounds, Rose has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Rose has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last four rounds.

The last time Rose played this course (2021), he finished seventh.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 26 - $97,111 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 62 -2 $19,227 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 6 -13 $265,020

