How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Justin Thomas tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 21st in this tournament a year ago, Justin Thomas has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia April 7-10.

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +1400

Thomas' Recent Performance

Thomas has made the cut 11 times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Thomas has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last eight rounds, Thomas has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last eight rounds.

Thomas has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.

In 2021, Thomas' last time competing at Augusta National Golf Club, he placed 21st in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 3 -16 $460,200 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 6 -13 $435,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 8 -13 $248,050

