How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 21st in this tournament a year ago, Justin Thomas has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia April 7-10.
How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +1400
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Thomas' Recent Performance
- Thomas has made the cut 11 times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Thomas has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last eight rounds, Thomas has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last eight rounds.
- Thomas has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.
- In 2021, Thomas' last time competing at Augusta National Golf Club, he placed 21st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
3
-16
$460,200
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
6
-13
$435,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
8
-13
$248,050
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)