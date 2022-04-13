How to Watch Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished eighth in this tournament a year ago, Justin Thomas has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina April 14-17.
How to Watch Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Thomas' Recent Performance
- Thomas will attempt to make the cut for the 19th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Thomas has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score six times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Thomas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- In 2020, Thomas' last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed eighth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
8
-1
$450,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
3
-16
$460,200
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
6
-13
$435,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
8
-13
$248,050
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
