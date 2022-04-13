How to Watch Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Justin Thomas tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished eighth in this tournament a year ago, Justin Thomas has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina April 14-17.

How to Watch Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Thomas' Recent Performance

Thomas will attempt to make the cut for the 19th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Thomas has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score six times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Thomas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In 2020, Thomas' last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed eighth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 8 -1 $450,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 3 -16 $460,200 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 6 -13 $435,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 8 -13 $248,050

Regional restrictions apply.