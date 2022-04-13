Skip to main content

How to Watch Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Justin Thomas tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished eighth in this tournament a year ago, Justin Thomas has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina April 14-17.

How to Watch Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage

  • Date: April 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
  • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Thomas' Recent Performance

  • Thomas will attempt to make the cut for the 19th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
  • Thomas has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score six times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Thomas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
  • In 2020, Thomas' last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed eighth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

8

-1

$450,000

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

3

-16

$460,200

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

33

-3

$100,111

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

6

-13

$435,000

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

8

-13

$248,050



How To Watch

April
13
2022

RBC Heritage, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



