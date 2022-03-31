How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Keegan Bradley tees off on at the 12th tee during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Keegan Bradley missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +3500

+3500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bradley's Recent Performance

Bradley has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Bradley has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Bradley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 5 -9 $820,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 11 E $291,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 48 -3 $30,429 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 26 -8 $58,630

Regional restrictions apply.