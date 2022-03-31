How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Keegan Bradley missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +3500
Bradley's Recent Performance
- Bradley has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Bradley has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Bradley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
5
-9
$820,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
11
E
$291,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
48
-3
$30,429
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
26
-8
$58,630
How To Watch
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
