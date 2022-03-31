Skip to main content

How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Keegan Bradley tees off on at the 12th tee during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Keegan Bradley missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.

  • Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
  • Odds to Win: +3500
Bradley's Recent Performance

  • Bradley has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Bradley has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Bradley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

-2

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

5

-9

$820,000

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

11

E

$291,000

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

48

-3

$30,429

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

26

-8

$58,630

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Valero Texas Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
