How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kelly Kraft looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after he placed 14th shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +10000
Live Stream on fuboTV
Kraft's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Kraft has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kraft has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- In 2020, Kraft's last time competing at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), he placed 14th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
28
-8
$59,595
