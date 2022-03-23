How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 13, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Kelly Kraft drives off the 18th tee during the third round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Kraft looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after he placed 14th shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +10000

Kraft's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Kraft has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kraft has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

In 2020, Kraft's last time competing at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), he placed 14th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 50 -4 $9,317 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +1 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 28 -8 $59,595

