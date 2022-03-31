How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Kelly Kraft hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Kraft enters play in San Antonio, Texas looking for better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Corales Puntacana Championship

How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +40000

+40000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kraft's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Kraft has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Kraft has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 50 -4 $9,317 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.