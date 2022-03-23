How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Chappell enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic looking for better results March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Puerto Rico Open
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Chappell's Recent Performance
- Over his last nine rounds, Chappell has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last nine rounds, Chappell has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
43
-4
$26,705
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
46
-5
$22,008
January 20-23
The American Express
55
-8
$17,632
