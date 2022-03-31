How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Kevin Chappell plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Chappell hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) after a 15th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +18000

+18000 Live Stream on fuboTV:

Chappell's Recent Performance

Chappell has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Chappell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Chappell last played at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015 and finished 66th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 15 -10 $56,425 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC E $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 43 -4 $26,705 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 46 -5 $22,008

