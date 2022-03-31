How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Chappell hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) after a 15th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +18000
Chappell's Recent Performance
- Chappell has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Chappell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Chappell last played at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015 and finished 66th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
43
-4
$26,705
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
46
-5
$22,008
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)