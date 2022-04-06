How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Kisner will compete in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a second-place finish in Austin, Texas at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +15000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Kisner's Recent Performance
- Kisner will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kisner has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last eight rounds.
- Kisner has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
- Kisner didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played Augusta National Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
2
-
$1,320,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
4
-10
$980,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
38
-5
$35,670
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
