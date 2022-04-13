How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Kevin Kisner carded a 44th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage aiming for better results.
How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kisner's Recent Performance
- Kisner will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Kisner has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kisner has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Kisner missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
44
+9
$51,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
4
-10
$980,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
38
-5
$35,670
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)