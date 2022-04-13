How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 27, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scottie Scheffler gestures while holding the Walter Hagen Cup after defeating Kevin Kisner (not pictured) in the final round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Kevin Kisner carded a 44th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage aiming for better results.

How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kisner's Recent Performance

Kisner will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Kisner has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kisner has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Kisner missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 44 +9 $51,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 4 -10 $980,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +8 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 38 -5 $35,670

