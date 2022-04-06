How to Watch Kevin Na at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Kevin Na tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Na looks for better results in the 2022 Masters Tournament after he took 12th shooting -2 in this tournament a year ago at Augusta National Golf Club.

How to Watch Kevin Na at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +13000

Na's Recent Performance

Over his last four rounds, Na has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Na has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.

Na last played this course in 2021, placing 12th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 10 - $220,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +14 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 20 -13 $79,018 January 6- 9 Sentry Tournament of Champions 13 -21 $155,000

