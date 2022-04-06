How to Watch Kevin Na at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Na looks for better results in the 2022 Masters Tournament after he took 12th shooting -2 in this tournament a year ago at Augusta National Golf Club.
How to Watch Kevin Na at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +13000
Na's Recent Performance
- Over his last four rounds, Na has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Na has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.
- Na last played this course in 2021, placing 12th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
10
-
$220,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+14
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
20
-13
$79,018
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
13
-21
$155,000
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
