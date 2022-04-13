How to Watch Kevin Na at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Kevin Na tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Na hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 coming off a 14th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his last tournament.

How to Watch Kevin Na at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Na's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Na has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Na has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Na missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +14 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 20 -13 $79,018 January 6- 9 Sentry Tournament of Champions 13 -21 $155,000

