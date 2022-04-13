How to Watch Kevin Na at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Na hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 coming off a 14th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his last tournament.
How to Watch Kevin Na at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Na's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Na has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Na has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Na missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+14
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
20
-13
$79,018
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
13
-21
$155,000
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
