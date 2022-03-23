How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Stadler hits the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +40000
Stadler's Recent Performance
- Over his last seven rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stadler has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+8
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+5
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+8
$0
September 30 - October 3
Sanderson Farms Championship
MC
+17
$0
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
+3
$0
