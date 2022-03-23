How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 2, 2014; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kevin Stadler reacts after missing his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Stadler hits the links in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He's trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +40000

Stadler's Recent Performance

Over his last seven rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stadler has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +8 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +5 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +8 $0 September 30 - October 3 Sanderson Farms Championship MC +17 $0 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship MC +3 $0

