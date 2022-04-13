How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Kevin Streelman plays his shot off the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Streelman seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage. He placed 33rd at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Streelman's Recent Performance

Streelman will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.

Streelman has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last 12 rounds, Streelman has finished below par 10 times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his last appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Streelman placed 33rd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 22 -5 $201,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533

