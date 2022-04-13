How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Streelman seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage. He placed 33rd at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.
How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Streelman's Recent Performance
- Streelman will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Streelman has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Streelman has finished below par 10 times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his last appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Streelman placed 33rd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
22
-5
$201,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)