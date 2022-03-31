How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Kevin Streelman carded a seventh-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Valero Texas Open looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +6500
Streelman's Recent Performance
- Streelman has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Streelman has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
22
-5
$201,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
