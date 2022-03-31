How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Kevin Streelman tees off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Kevin Streelman carded a seventh-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Valero Texas Open looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +6500

Live Stream on fuboTV

Streelman's Recent Performance

Streelman has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Streelman has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Streelman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 22 -5 $201,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +3 $0

