How to Watch Kevin Tway at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Kevin Tway plays his approach shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Tway seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage. He took 48th at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.

How to Watch Kevin Tway at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tway's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Tway has finished one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.

Over his last six rounds, Tway has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

The last time Tway competed at this course (2021), he placed 48th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 48 -3 $30,429

Regional restrictions apply.