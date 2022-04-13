How to Watch Kevin Tway at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Tway seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage. He took 48th at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Tway's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Tway has finished one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last six rounds, Tway has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- The last time Tway competed at this course (2021), he placed 48th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
48
-3
$30,429
