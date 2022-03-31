How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 4, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Kevin Tway hits his tee shot onto the second hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

At THE PLAYERS Championship, Kevin Tway struggled, missing the cut at TPC Sawgrass. He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

Tway's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Tway has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 48 -3 $30,429 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 53 -2 $19,303

