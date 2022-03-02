Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Orleans Pelicans have found a new groove heading home as they host the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers faithful were booing their beloved team and it was all because of the beating New Orleans gave them as the Pelicans cruised to a 123-95 win in Los Angeles in their last game. That was after the Pelicans beat the best team in the league the Phoenix Suns pretty comfortably on the road as well. 

How to Watch the Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream the Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pelicans could make a push into the playoffs after sitting outside of the picture for much of the season. CJ McCollum has been a great addition to this team as they begin to mesh and grow. It will be that much more fun when Zion Williamson gets back on the court. 

They'll be headed home for a quick two-game homestand and that starts tonight against the Sacramento Kings. They rebounded from a four-game losing streak by beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110. It was a nice break after every team in those four losses are in a playoff position. The Pelicans will present a much more difficult challenge but DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists against OKC so they definitely have the firepower to pull off the upset on the road. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on New Orleans Pelicans forward Tony Snell (21) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) pressures Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) to pass the ball during the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Hockey Fans
Hockey

How to Watch MSHSL Section 7A Tournament Championship: Duluth Denfeld vs. Hermantown

By Quinn Roberts
1 minute ago
Mar 1, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) dives to make a save against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) as he is defended by defenseman Moritz Seider (53) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates and left wing Jeff Skinner (53) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a goal scored by Thompson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates after the puck during the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy