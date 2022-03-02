How to Watch Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have found a new groove heading home as they host the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers faithful were booing their beloved team and it was all because of the beating New Orleans gave them as the Pelicans cruised to a 123-95 win in Los Angeles in their last game. That was after the Pelicans beat the best team in the league the Phoenix Suns pretty comfortably on the road as well.

How to Watch the Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

The Pelicans could make a push into the playoffs after sitting outside of the picture for much of the season. CJ McCollum has been a great addition to this team as they begin to mesh and grow. It will be that much more fun when Zion Williamson gets back on the court.

They'll be headed home for a quick two-game homestand and that starts tonight against the Sacramento Kings. They rebounded from a four-game losing streak by beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110. It was a nice break after every team in those four losses are in a playoff position. The Pelicans will present a much more difficult challenge but DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists against OKC so they definitely have the firepower to pull off the upset on the road.

