How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors

The Kings will travel to take on the Warriors in what should be a very entertaining Thursday night matchup.

There will be a few great matchups for fans to choose from Thursday night around the NBA. One of those games will feature the Kings hitting the road to take on the Warriors. While Golden State is heavily favored to win this game, Sacramento seems to always find ways to make big games interesting.

How to Watch the Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Ahead of tonight's game, the Kings are 19-34 and major questions with the NBA trade deadline looming. Rumors have been swirling that Sacramento could look to trade De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, and Marvin Bagley III. In their last game, the Kings ended up beating the Nets by a final score of 112-101.

On the other side of the court, the Warriors have looked like one of the top few teams in the NBA again this year. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are back on the court together, and this team looks like a legitimate NBA Finals contender. Golden State is fresh off of a 124-120 win over the Spurs to move to 39-13 on the season.

This should be an entertaining and fast-paced game between the Warriors and Kings. Golden State is widely expected to win this game, but the Kings won't go down without a major fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out victorious.

Regional restrictions may apply.