How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 29, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Kiradech Aphibarnrat putts on the 4th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kiradech Aphibarnrat enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 39th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +13000

+13000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Aphibarnrat's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Aphibarnrat has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Aphibarnrat last played this course in 2020, finishing 70th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +6 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -2 $0 November 18-21 The RSM Classic 70 +3 $14,688

