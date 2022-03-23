How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kiradech Aphibarnrat enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 39th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Aphibarnrat's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Aphibarnrat has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Aphibarnrat last played this course in 2020, finishing 70th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+6
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-2
$0
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
70
+3
$14,688
