How to Watch Knicks at Wizards

How to Watch New York Knicks at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

As the 2021-22 NBA season winds down, the Wizards will host the New York Knicks in Washington.

The NBA regular season is coming to an end this week. Two teams that are out of the playoff race but still have a promising future will match up tonight.

The New York Knicks will be on the road in a contest with the Washington Wizards on Friday. The result of this game will impact the final lottery odds.

How to Watch New York Knicks at Washington Wizards Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live Stream: You can stream New York Knicks at Washington Wizards on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wizards have gone through a disappointing season, sitting at 11th in the Eastern Conference. At this point, they’re officially out of the running for the play-in tournament.

While Washington was great at home this season (21-19), winning games on the road (14-26) has been an issue. They’re still without Bradley Beal, who had his season cut short due to injury.

New York was a playoff team last season but will miss that mark in the 2021-22 campaign. Unlike the Wizards, the Knicks have a losing record both at home and on the road.

Over their last five games, the Knicks have gone .500, which is actually an improvement. The future of the roster in New York is unclear, as Julius Randle could be a trade chip this summer.

Both the Knicks and Wizards have been eliminated from the playoff picture. However, a strong end to the 2021-22 campaign could be positive for momentum entering the offseason.

