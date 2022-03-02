The reconstructed 76ers are playing like a championship contender, looking to keep their success rolling against the Knicks.

In a battle between two Eastern Conference teams, the 76ers will host the Knicks. While the Sixers are thriving at this point in the season, the Knicks are struggling.

Will New York get things back on track tonight, or will Philadelphia continue its streak of dominance?

How to Watch New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knicks have lost five straight games, pushing them further out of the running for a spot in the play-in tournament. With a record of 25-36, they’re currently 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Veteran guard Kemba Walker has been shut down for the season, meaning others will need to step up. The face of the franchise, RJ Barrett, has done that of late, but it hasn’t been enough as New York continues to fall short.

On the flip side, the Sixers look like one of the best teams in the NBA with their newly acquired superstar in James Harden. Alongside Joel Embiid, they create one of the most dynamic duos in the entire league.

Philadelphia has won three-straight games, which has brought the team to third in the East down the final stretch of the season. With a record of 37-23, they Sixers still have a chance to fight for the top spot in the conference over the final weeks of the regular season.

Since coming to Philadelphia, Harden has averaged 28.0 points, 14.0 assists and 9.0 rebounds in two contests. He’s got the star power to help the Sixers get over the hump in the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.