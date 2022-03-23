How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kramer Hickok hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 33rd-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +4500
Hickok's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hickok has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Hickok has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
- In his last appearance at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020, Hickok placed 21st on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
42
-2
$73,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
53
-2
$19,303
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
