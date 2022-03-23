How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 10, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Kramer Hickok lines up a putt during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Kramer Hickok hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 33rd-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +4500

Hickok's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Hickok has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Hickok has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

In his last appearance at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020, Hickok placed 21st on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 42 -2 $73,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +2 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 53 -2 $19,303

