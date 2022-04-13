Kramer Hickok at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 27, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kramer Hickok plays a shot from a green side bunker on the 18th hole during a playoff in the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

At the Valero Texas Open, Kramer Hickok struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks). He's aiming for better results in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Hickok's Recent Performance

Hickok has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Hickok has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 13 -11 $74,925 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 42 -2 $73,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0

