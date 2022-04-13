Kramer Hickok at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Valero Texas Open, Kramer Hickok struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks). He's aiming for better results in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Hickok's Recent Performance
- Hickok has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Hickok has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
13
-11
$74,925
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
42
-2
$73,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
