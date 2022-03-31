How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 13, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Kramer Hickok drives off the first tee during the third round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Kramer Hickok carded a 13th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Valero Texas Open trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +14000

+14000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hickok's Recent Performance

Hickok will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.

Hickok has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey four times and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hickok has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 13 -11 $74,925 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 42 -2 $73,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.