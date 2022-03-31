How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Kramer Hickok carded a 13th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Valero Texas Open trying to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +14000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hickok's Recent Performance
- Hickok will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Hickok has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey four times and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hickok has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
13
-11
$74,925
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
42
-2
$73,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)