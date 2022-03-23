How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kurt Kitayama enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2020.
How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +6500
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kitayama's Recent Performance
- Kitayama has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kitayama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
3
-8
$552,000
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)