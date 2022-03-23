How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Kurt Kitayama putts on the eighth green during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Kitayama enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2020.

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +6500

Kitayama's Recent Performance

Kitayama has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kitayama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

He missed the cut the last time he competed at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 3 -8 $552,000 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -1 $0

