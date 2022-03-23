How to Watch Kyle Stanley at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kyle Stanley looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after he finished 28th shooting -8 in this tournament a year ago at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
How to Watch Kyle Stanley at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Stanley's Recent Performance
- Stanley has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Stanley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his last appearance at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020, Stanley finished 28th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
