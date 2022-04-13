How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lanto Griffin hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after a 53rd-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Griffin's Recent Performance
- Griffin has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Griffin has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- Griffin did not make the cut when he last played the course at Harbour Town Golf Links (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)