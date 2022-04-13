How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 22, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Lanto Griffin plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Lanto Griffin hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after a 53rd-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Griffin's Recent Performance

Griffin has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Griffin has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Griffin did not make the cut when he last played the course at Harbour Town Golf Links (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 53 -2 $20,244 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +8 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000

Regional restrictions apply.