How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Lanto Griffin hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

At the Valspar Championship, Lanto Griffin struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's trying for a better outcome in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +9000

+9000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Griffin's Recent Performance

Griffin has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Griffin has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +8 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 16 -10 $119,843

Regional restrictions apply.