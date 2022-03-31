How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Valspar Championship, Lanto Griffin struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's trying for a better outcome in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Lanto Griffin at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +9000
Griffin's Recent Performance
- Griffin has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Griffin has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
16
-10
$119,843
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
