How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Lee Hodges plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Lee Hodges missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +20000

+20000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hodges' Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Hodges has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hodges has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 70 +9 $41,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +6 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 9 -2 $194,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000

Regional restrictions apply.