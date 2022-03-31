How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Lee Hodges missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Lee Hodges at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +20000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Hodges' Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Hodges has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hodges has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
70
+9
$41,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+6
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
9
-2
$194,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)